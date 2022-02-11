Atmos Energy donates $5,000 to Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Atmos Energy is continuing to support the Texoma community through donations.

On Friday, the company made a $5,000 donation to the Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative, stating they appreciate the impact it has made on the community. The donation comes through Atmos Energy’s Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities Initiative.

Zavala assists students with education programs, tutoring, and mentoring, as well as preparation for college. They help students fill out college applications and financial aid forms, find scholarships to go to college, and celebrate their Hispanic heritage through education opportunities and activities within the community.

Atmos Energy is wanting to assist the community in areas of energy assistance, food, kids’ literacy and education. The company made several donations throughout 2021; recipients included school districts, nonprofits and community programs and services.

