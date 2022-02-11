Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Rooted in service

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future with one of the longest-serving employees on campus.

“It’s home for me. I’ve been here for 26 years, I started here when I was 21 years old, so I don’t know any other place,” Armando Muniz, MSU Texas grounds superintendent, said.

The campus Muniz cares for every day is what he knows best. He started off as a custodian and worked his way up before taking on his current position in 2008.

”I’ve met a lot of tremendous people here,” Muniz said. “Great, great people, made friends. It’s just been a great experience for me.”

But what motivates him to arrive bright and early every day is knowing that everyone’s first impression of the campus is based on the work put in.

“Tremendous amount of pride in what me and my guys do every day,” Muniz said. “For me now, it’s even more so because my daughter is a student here, and I get to spend a lot more time with her on campus.”

His daughter also works on campus now, bringing this story full circle. As we pay tribute to Muniz’s past, his family is also celebrating the present and looking forward to the future the campus of MSU Texas has in store for them both.

”I’m very close with my daughter, so she got the opportunity with the Priddy scholarship to be here and get the full experience,” Muniz said. “I’ve always wanted that for her. I’ve always wanted her to have that full college experience, living on campus, but still having the ability to come home if she needed to.”

“It’s a wonderful, easygoing campus,” Muniz said. “Everything is close. So this would be perfect for that student who’s not looking for huge, but not too small. This would be it. It’s been a wonderful experience and I wouldn’t do anything different.”

