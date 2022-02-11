Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Dave Chappelle says he didn’t oppose affordable housing

Comedian Dave Chappelle speaks at a village council meeting. (Source: Yellow Springs Community Access via Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (AP) — Comedian Dave Chappelle said his threat to pull the plug on his plans to open a comedy club near his hometown in Ohio wasn’t because he opposed a proposal for affordable housing in a nearby development.

Chappelle, who became the target of criticism this week after speaking against the development in Yellow Springs, said in a statement that the plan was not the right fit for the village.

“Dave Chappelle didn’t kill affordable housing. Concerned residents and a responding Village Council ‘killed’ a half-baked plan which never actually offered affordable housing,” said Carla Sims, a spokesperson for Chappelle.

Chappelle was among several residents who spoke against the project at a council meeting Monday the Dayton Daily News reported.

The comedian, who announced last year that he was buying a former fire station in Yellow Springs with plans to turn it into a comedy club, said he would back out if the project was allowed. “I am not bluffing. I will take it all off the table,” Chappelle said.

The council sided with Chappelle and other residents opposing the project, which would have been expanded to include duplexes, townhomes and less than two acres for future affordable housing. Instead, the project will now go forward with just single-family homes.

Chappelle lives with his family outside the village and has ties that go back to when his his father graduated from Antioch College, in Yellow Springs, and later was a professor there.

“Neither Dave nor his neighbors are against affordable housing, however, they are against the poorly vetted, cookie-cutter, sprawl-style development deal which has little regard for the community, culture and infrastructure of the Village,” said the statement from Chappelle’s spokesperson.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The semi was allegedly hauling cars in the northbound lanes near Electra.
Semi catches fire on US 287
The crash happened in the 1600 block of Keeler Avenue.
Wichita Falls man dies after Keeler Avenue crash
Wichita County Precinct 2 Commissioner Candidate Mickey Fincannon
Fincannon exploring possible criminal complaint against former Commissioner
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say
Counselors will be available at the high school to assist students and staff as they cope with...
WFISD announces long-time teacher’s passing

Latest News

Superintendent denies rumors of litter boxes in bathrooms for students who identify as cats
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canadian authorities turn up the pressure on protesters
FILE - McKenzie Farias, 8, holds the hand of her father, Michael, as she receives the Pfizer...
Delay ahead for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5
FILE - Oakland Athletics' Jeremy Giambi watches a home run off Seattle Mariners' Freddy Garcia...
Coroner: Ex-ballplayer Jeremy Giambi took his own life
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
US ramps up Ukraine warning, says Russia may invade in days