Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

The fingerprints of the man who killed JFK’s assassin are up for auction

The fingerprints of Jack Leon Ruby, the man who killed Lee Harvey Oswald, are up for auction.
The fingerprints of Jack Leon Ruby, the man who killed Lee Harvey Oswald, are up for auction.(Heritage Auctions)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The fingerprints of the man who killed Lee Harvey Oswald, President John F. Kennedy’s assassin, are up for auction this month.

The FBI card features the typed name of Jack Leon Ruby, his signature and his prints, recorded Nov. 25, 1963. The prints on the card are from only nine fingers, with one of his fingers having been bitten off at the knuckle in a barroom brawl, according to Heritage Auctions.

The Dallas nightclub owner lunged forward and fired a single shot at Oswald’s abdomen on Nov. 24, 1963, when he was leaving police headquarters two days after the assassination of JFK. It was the first murder committed on live television.

Heritage Auctions says the document has been fully vetted and approved for sale.

The opening bid is $10,000 but the auction site says it could go for as much as $40,000.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The semi was allegedly hauling cars in the northbound lanes near Electra.
Semi catches fire on US 287
The crash happened in the 1600 block of Keeler Avenue.
Wichita Falls man dies after Keeler Avenue crash
Wichita County Precinct 2 Commissioner Candidate Mickey Fincannon
Fincannon exploring possible criminal complaint against former Commissioner
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say
Counselors will be available at the high school to assist students and staff as they cope with...
WFISD announces long-time teacher’s passing

Latest News

Superintendent denies rumors of litter boxes in bathrooms for students who identify as cats
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canadian authorities turn up the pressure on protesters
FILE - McKenzie Farias, 8, holds the hand of her father, Michael, as she receives the Pfizer...
Delay ahead for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5
FILE - Oakland Athletics' Jeremy Giambi watches a home run off Seattle Mariners' Freddy Garcia...
Coroner: Ex-ballplayer Jeremy Giambi took his own life
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
US ramps up Ukraine warning, says Russia may invade in days