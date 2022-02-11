Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Mother, boyfriend accused of killing 18-month-old girl

Couple faces aggravated murder charges in death of 18-month-old girl
By Emily Van de Riet and Shannon Litton
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – An Ohio mother and her boyfriend are behind bars for allegedly killing an 18-month-old girl.

Charles Adkins, 42, and Caitlin Hinton, 34, are charged with felony child endangerment and aggravated murder.

Court documents show the baby died in July 2021, but the couple was recently arraigned on those charges.

Adkins and Hinton could face life in prison, officials said.

“It doesn’t get any worse than this,” Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson said about the case.

Anderson tells WSAZ that Hinton’s daughter, an 18-month-old baby, was abused “to the point of not breathing.”

The baby was taken to the hospital where she died shortly afterward. Anderson said when the child was initially seen, she was diagnosed with abusive head trauma, which triggered an investigation.

“The facts in this case are just absolutely tragic,” Anderson said. “This was a beautiful 18-month-old girl who was tragically killed.”

Investigators said they believe the abuse had been happening for some time, not just in the incident that led to the girl’s death.

Adkins and Hinton have both pleaded not guilty and are jailed. Bonds for both Adkins and Hinton have been set at $500,000 each.

Adkins’ trial is set for May, while Hinton entered a time waiver, meaning the court has not yet set her trial date.

If they’re convicted, they face sentences ranging from 20 years to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The semi was allegedly hauling cars in the northbound lanes near Electra.
Semi catches fire on US 287
The crash happened in the 1600 block of Keeler Avenue.
Wichita Falls man dies after Keeler Avenue crash
Wichita County Precinct 2 Commissioner Candidate Mickey Fincannon
Fincannon exploring possible criminal complaint against former Commissioner
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say
Counselors will be available at the high school to assist students and staff as they cope with...
WFISD announces long-time teacher’s passing

Latest News

A blue scooper rests in a cat litter box.
Superintendent denies rumors of litter boxes in restrooms for students who ‘identify as cats’
FILE - This booking photo from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office shows Steven Carrillo on...
Ex-Air Force sergeant pleads guilty to killing federal guard
Superintendent denies rumors of litter boxes in bathrooms for students who identify as cats
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canadian authorities turn up the pressure on protesters
FILE - McKenzie Farias, 8, holds the hand of her father, Michael, as she receives the Pfizer...
Delay ahead for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5