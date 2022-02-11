MSU Texas engineering students to compete in Michigan

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In a few months, around 20 MSU Texas students will be hitting the road to show off their engineering skills at the Annual Formula Society.

The MSU Texas Racing Organization is making a cockpit car. The car is made by students from beginning to end, and this is the first time they’re heading off to the Annual Formula Society of Automotive Engineers Competition.

“We’re not just graduates of an engineering program,” Sharome Burton, Chassis Subsystem Lead of the MSU Texas Racing Organization. “You can’t really trust students to build a PowerPoint, let alone a car where you actually put a human being in it. So, just that and our first year competing is going to represent levels of responsibility and maturity and engineering expertise that puts us beyond the average engineering graduate or graduate.”

To get the parts, compete, and travel to Michigan, the students need $15,000.

“Obviously big D1 huge name universities have been making cars on years on and whenever a school like MSU gets to show that they can do the same thing, it’s really inspiring and it gives our school a lot of inspiration and our team members too,” Chris Paulson, Team Captain of the MSU Texas Racing organization, said.

“It’s going to show that we could meet the deadlines, spend the hard cold nights in the workshop, not knowing whether we have the talent within us or even the material to get it done it really puts everything to the test. Come this May, it’s going to represent a big, big step in not only our personal professional careers but in our personal development as individuals,” Burton explained.

Even if they don’t win, they’ll walk away with something truly important...

“Real-world experience is the most important part we can do,” said Paulson.

Click here to support the students GoFundMe page.

