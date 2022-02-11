Email City Guide
MSU women’s, men’s defeat Western New Mexico at home

Sheridan Bostic (2) sinks in a three pointer.
Sheridan Bostic (2) sinks in a three pointer.(Robyn Hearn/KAUZ)
By Robyn Hearn
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Midwestern State women’s and men’s basketball teams defeated Western New Mexico at home Thursday.

Final women’s score:

Western New Mexico University - 57 (14-7, 7-3), Midwestern State University- 70 (12-10, 6-6)

Hannah Reynolds and Sawnisay Millar finished with 14 points a piece. Morgan Lenahan was right behind with 13.

Final men’s score:

Western New Mexico University - 50 (10-9, 3-6), Midwestern State University - 69 (11-13, 7-5)

Jermane Carter led the Mustangs with 15 points. Jalin Brown finished with 12 points.

Both teams head back on the road to face off with Texas A&M-Kingsville on Thursday. The women’s team tips off at 5:30 p.m. and the men’s team tips off at 7:30 p.m.

