MSU women’s, men’s defeat Western New Mexico at home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Midwestern State women’s and men’s basketball teams defeated Western New Mexico at home Thursday.

Final women’s score:

Western New Mexico University - 57 (14-7, 7-3), Midwestern State University- 70 (12-10, 6-6)

Hannah Reynolds and Sawnisay Millar finished with 14 points a piece. Morgan Lenahan was right behind with 13.

Final men’s score:

Western New Mexico University - 50 (10-9, 3-6), Midwestern State University - 69 (11-13, 7-5)

Jermane Carter led the Mustangs with 15 points. Jalin Brown finished with 12 points.

Both teams head back on the road to face off with Texas A&M-Kingsville on Thursday. The women’s team tips off at 5:30 p.m. and the men’s team tips off at 7:30 p.m.

