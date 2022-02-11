Email City Guide
Office of Rep. Jackson to host mobile office hours in Vernon

No appointment is necessary.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - The Office of Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) announced Friday upcoming mobile office hours in Vernon that will be hosted by congressional staff.

The office has invited constituents to attend if help is needed with a federal agency or to learn more about the services a congressional office can provide. The hours will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17 at Vernon City Hall.

If a constituent would like assistance with a federal agency case, the office is asking that you bring all supporting documentation.

No appointment is necessary, and any other questions should be directed to Jackson’s Wichita Falls office at (940) 285-8000.

