One injured in crash at 9th and Holliday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was taken to a hospital after a crash in Wichita Falls Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 10:45 a.m. near 9th and Holliday. According to police on the scene, a car ran a red light and hit a Nissan, causing it to flip on its side.

Witnesses reported a woman was pinned inside the car, but first responders were able to get her out.

She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

