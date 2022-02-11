Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Race to watch: Wichita County Treasurer

By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As we continue our coverage of this year’s primary election, we took a closer look at candidates running for the Wichita County treasurer’s seat.

One of those candidates, Stephen Jones, has spent eight years in classrooms as a math teacher, and before that spent three years working in the Wichita County auditor’s office. Cara Smith, the other candidate, has 20 years of finance experience between working in banks and local businesses.

“I just believe I have the experience, the background, the education and the work ethic to be successful in this position,” Smith said.

“What I know of myself is that I know the county, I know how things work and the financial system,” Jones said.

Smith has been endorsed by current Wichita County Treasurer Bob Hampton. She said if elected into the office, she wants to continue the good work that is already taking place.

“Bob Hampton has done an amazing job for the past 16 years, and I don’t see any reason to change how the job gets done. I do want to be accountable to the tax payers, invest their funds wisely and keep up with their financial transactions as accurately as possible,” said Smith.

Jones has a different vision, and he hopes to make Wichita County treasurer reports more accessible to tax payers.

“The last one was filed and posted on the website two years ago, and for me this is taxpayer money. This is what they need to be aware of and it needs to be done more timely and things like that need to be more transparent. It’s not a secret what is done with the county’s money,” Jones said.

“I’ve grown up in Wichita Falls and I want to be able to serve the community, and the best way possible that I know of is to run for county treasurer,” Smith said.

“I will get the job done better tomorrow than I will today. Then I will continue and I really want the voters and everyone in the county to know what’s going on,” Jones said.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The semi was allegedly hauling cars in the northbound lanes near Electra.
Semi catches fire on US 287
The crash happened in the 1600 block of Keeler Avenue.
Wichita Falls man dies after Keeler Avenue crash
Wichita County Precinct 2 Commissioner Candidate Mickey Fincannon
Fincannon exploring possible criminal complaint against former Commissioner
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say
Counselors will be available at the high school to assist students and staff as they cope with...
WFISD announces long-time teacher’s passing

Latest News

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 55 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Friday
A crash caused a car to land on its side Friday morning in Wichita Falls.
One injured in crash at 9th and Holliday
One person was taken to a hospital after a crash caused a vehicle to land on its side in...
One injured in crash in Wichita Falls
KAUZ Weather
Rain chances return next week
Senior Care Health and Rehab asking for Valentine’s Day cards
Senior Care Health and Rehab asking for Valentine’s Day cards