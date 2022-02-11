Rain chances return next week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will warm up to a high of 73 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 36 with clouds returning.

A cold front will move into Texoma Friday night. This cold front will drop temps into the low-50s on Saturday.

By Superbowl Sunday, we will return to the mid-60s. On Valentine’s Day, we will have a high of 73 with sunny skies.

Wednesday, a storm system looks to approach Texoma. This system will bring rain chances back to the forecast starting on Wednesday.

