Rain chances return next week
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will warm up to a high of 73 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 36 with clouds returning.
A cold front will move into Texoma Friday night. This cold front will drop temps into the low-50s on Saturday.
By Superbowl Sunday, we will return to the mid-60s. On Valentine’s Day, we will have a high of 73 with sunny skies.
Wednesday, a storm system looks to approach Texoma. This system will bring rain chances back to the forecast starting on Wednesday.
