Senior Care Health and Rehab asking for Valentine’s Day cards

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Valentine’s Day is coming next Monday, and Senior Care Health and Rehab in Wichita Falls is making sure their patients aren’t forgotten.

The facility is asking Texoma to drop off or send in Valentine’s. For those who have already received some, it’s meant the world.

“I said, ‘are these for me’ and he said yes and I go, ‘oh my gosh, praise God,’” Reno Collins, a patient, said. “The smiles on their faces, you can’t knock that off, you can’t knock that out of your memory.”

If you’d like to touch someone’s life, you can drop off the Valentine’s in person or mail them to 910 Midwestern Parkway in Wichita Falls.

