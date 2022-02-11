Email City Guide
United Supermarkets donates 1,000 socks to Faith Mission

Faith Mission receives huge donation
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - United Supermarkets created a ‘Pears to Pairs’ initiative to supper the homeless community.

For every pear and apple purchased during the fall and winters months, a portion of the proceeds was used to purchase socks for Wichita Falls Faith Mission. Steve Sparks, CEO of WF Faith Mission, said a donation such as this one makes a world of a difference to the homeless community.

“Just like you and I, they wanna put on fresh socks every day,” Sparks said. “I brought some kid’s socks out because that is exciting to me because we have a lot of children, and a lot of our people we serve to walk everywhere they go. So, socks, fresh socks are real important to them.”

Sparks predicts by next month all the socks he received today will be handed out and used.

