WF Animal Services offering discounted Valentine’s Day adoption fee

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center is offering a discounted adoption fee for Valentine’s Day.

Normally $40, the center is now offering $14 adoptions until Feb. 16. You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. You can call the Animal Services Center at (940) 761-7824 or head to their location at 1207 Hatton Road.

Adoption information and an application can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.