Another storm system is on the way

By Mason Brighton
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After a chilly Saturday, temps look to be on the climb into next ahead of another strong front. For Saturday expect sunny skies and a northerly breeze. Overnight temps fall just below freezing. Sunday afternoon we will reach the low 60s. Warmer weather will be here for the first part of the workweek, expect highs in the 60s and 70s. Wednesday night a strong front will bring the area pretty good rain chances. This looks to last into Thursday as well. Behind the front, we will have more seasonable temperatures.

