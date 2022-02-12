Commissioner Mark Beauchamp talks redistricting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County will be split right through the Wichita Falls city limits. Commissioner Mark Beauchamp said the Wichita County Courthouse is getting calls from residents about the changes. Some are confused, while others need more details.

With early voting starting on Monday, residents could see unfamiliar names on the ballot. Every 10 years the U.S. Census Bureau takes a look at population growth. If one particular area goes above a 10% population growth, then the county lines are realigned to try and make sections equally diverse and fair.

Now, Wichita County will have state senators representing a certain section of the county. State Senator Charles Perry will help State Senator Drew Springer divide up the residents. Instead of the county solely falling under the 30th Texas State District, it will be divided between Senator Perry’s 28th District and Drew Springer’s 30th District.

Beauchamp said there could be a benefit of having two senators.

“We have two senators with diverse backgrounds that can take our concerns to the different committees that they sit on, where if we had a single senator we might only have a single representation on one, two, or three committees. Now, we may have representation across six or seven committees down in Austin,” Beauchamp said.

He said all four precincts are pretty diverse with an equal number of people within them.

