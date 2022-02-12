Crime of the Week: Two arrested for alleged forgery

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is working on an investigation involving two suspects who allegedly forged checks from a decreased woman.

An 82-year-old woman passed away in September of 2021, and shortly after her death, checks were cashed.

“Somehow, her checks to her account have been taken,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Wichita Falls Police Department PIO, said. “These two people that have already been arrested so far, went out and cashed a couple of checks at local Walmart, the banks inside there for amounts usually around $500 apiece.”

Felicia Charles and Jorge Delgado are charged with allegedly forging checks to steal from a deceased elderly woman.

A $700 check was reportedly made out to Delgado. Later on, more checks were made out to both Delgado and Charles. Police said they cashed in more than $1,000 on Nov. 27, 2021.

“There was a name of a possible relative that may have had the checks and somehow these folks either got that from the relative through some kind of transaction or they stole them from the same relative,” Eipper said.

Eipper said there was another victim involved.

“The bank actually became the victim. They were the ones that actually lost the money after paying up, they found out that the victim had passed away so these were forged checks,” Eipper said.

Charles and Delgado both remain jailed on $10,000 bonds.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.