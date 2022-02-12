Email City Guide
Fannie Bessie is looking for her forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Kimber Hopkins with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about a cat named Fannie Bessie. She’s a 6-month-old calico who loves to snuggle.

The adoption fee for cats is $95 but that covers all shots, spay or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

