High school basketball scores - Feb. 11, 2022

Brooklyn Lane (1) puts up the layup.
Brooklyn Lane (1) puts up the layup.(Robyn Hearn/KAUZ)
By Robyn Hearn and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - High school basketball was in action Friday night!

Final girls score:

HOMESCOREAWAYSCORE
Christ Academy52Plainview22

CHRIST ACADEMY VS. PLAINVIEW

Final boys scores:

HOMESCOREAWAYSCORE
Hirschi104Mineral Wells21
Graham39Burkburnett82
Prairie Valley32Saint Jo63
Archer City73Quanah53
Chillicothe20Electra77
Holliday48Bowie42
Jacksboro32City View81
Iowa Park60Vernon75

#15 HIRSCHI VS. MINERAL WELLS

