High school basketball scores - Feb. 11, 2022
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - High school basketball was in action Friday night!
Final girls score:
|HOME
|SCORE
|AWAY
|SCORE
|Christ Academy
|52
|Plainview
|22
CHRIST ACADEMY VS. PLAINVIEW
Final boys scores:
|HOME
|SCORE
|AWAY
|SCORE
|Hirschi
|104
|Mineral Wells
|21
|Graham
|39
|Burkburnett
|82
|Prairie Valley
|32
|Saint Jo
|63
|Archer City
|73
|Quanah
|53
|Chillicothe
|20
|Electra
|77
|Holliday
|48
|Bowie
|42
|Jacksboro
|32
|City View
|81
|Iowa Park
|60
|Vernon
|75
#15 HIRSCHI VS. MINERAL WELLS
