New Sikes Senter Mall owners look to the future

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sikes Senter Mall in Wichita Falls officially has a new owner.

Mike Kohan, CEO of Kohan Retail Investment Group, said the ink for that deal to purchase the mall from previous owners Brookfield Properties was dry at around 2 p.m. on Friday. This announcement comes after years of speculation of what the future of Sikes Senter Mall may look like.

The mall’s new investors are planning to create an inclusive atmosphere to attract more retail therapy renters and create a family entertainment destination where kids play while the adults shop until they drop.

“I’m excited and it’s my pleasure to be a part of this community just like any community that we go to, and obviously we’re going to be listening for the ideas that need to be implemented to the mall,” Kohan said.

Kohen said they have purchased over 60 malls across the country and this next month, crews will be sent to Wichita Falls to assess the mall from top to bottom from the roof, to the HVAC system and parking lot.

He also said he is also welcoming any businesses owners who have interest in becoming a tenant to contact them.

