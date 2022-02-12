Email City Guide
Officer wounded in line of duty gifted Super Bowl tickets

A wounded Wisconsin police officer was gifted Super Bowl tickets to see his favorite team, the Bengals, play. (Source: WTMJ, HERBERT DAVIS III, WTMJ RADIO, CNN)
By WTMJ
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) - A Milwaukee police officer recently wounded in the line of duty is on his way to Los Angeles to cheer on his beloved Cincinnati Bengals.

Just days after being shot in the line of duty, officer Herbert Davis got the surprise of a lifetime scoring two tickets from WTMJ radio and Good Karma Brands to attend football’s biggest night.

A lifelong Bengals fan, he said getting to enjoy the big game with his father is a thrill.

“Growing up, you know, watching him watch the Bengals and it kind of rubbed off on me,” Davis said. “And ever since I was maybe six or seven years old, I started watching the Bengals myself.

“And my love has just grown, and I’ve stayed with it, through all the up and down years. And now it finally paid off for these moments, for this moment, and I’m very excited.”

It started with a video as family members captured Davis watching Cincinnati clinch the AFC Championship, filled with emotion over the history-making moment.

As he prepared to board the plane, Davis said he couldn’t leave without sharing a message.

“Thank you. Just thank you to everyone who’s been there for me,” he said. “You know whether it’s been since I started this job or before then, or people who have just met me, you know, within the last week or so, just thank you.

“And I appreciate everything.  My family appreciates everything. And, you know, I hope they’re cheering for the Bengals on Sunday.”

While the timeline for his recovery is still unclear, Davis says he’s taking it one day at a time and filled with gratitude for everyone supporting him on his journey.

