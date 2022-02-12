Email City Guide
Quick Shot of Cool Air

By Ken Johnson
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Gusty north winds bring down a quick shot of chilly air for tonight and Saturday. Temperatures by Saturday morning will be in the 30s but the wind will make it feel like the 20s. We may start off a little cloudy but sunshine is expected by the afternoon with highs in the 40s. South winds return to the area on Sunday and early next week with highs back in the 60s and 70s. A strong storm system brings what looks like good rain chances to the area toward the middle of next week. We may even see a chance for thunderstorms.

