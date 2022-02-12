Email City Guide
Race to watch: Foard County Judge

By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
FOARD COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - In our News Channel 6 coverage of the upcoming primary election, we’re spotlighting the race for the Foard County judge.

The two Republican candidates hoping to take the title of Foard County Judge are Ronny Baize, a businessman who owns storage facilities across eight different counties and Incumbent Mark Christopher who unfortunately declined to participate in this story but has over 10 years of experience in the office.

“What makes me qualified is that I care about our community, I care about our county and it is an elected office. So I’m looking at the people to see if they want to make a change and I want to make a change,” Ronny Baize, a candidate for Foard County judge, said.

If elected, Baize said one of the biggest changes he will work toward is putting more attention on the cities that Foard County serves and making sure they’re equipped with the resources they need.

“The county needs to step up and help our smaller towns because we’re losing them and Crowell is an example of that,” Baize said. “We need more direction and we need our counties to step up and help towns. That’s what I’m after and need to change the commissioners thinking. Our commissioners and our elected officials’ judges included they need focus more on what’s going on with the needs of the many versus the needs of the few.”

