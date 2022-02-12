Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

TXOLAN Alpaca Show comes to Wichita Falls

2nd annual show at the J.S Bridwell Agricultural Center
By Tanner Deleon
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The TXOLAN Alpaca Association is hosting an alpaca show from Feb. 11-13 at the J.S Bridwell Agricultural Center.

Hundreds of alpacas will be getting judged on how good their fleeces are. Organizers said they were impressed with the increased amount of participants.

The lifestyle is described as fun but hardworking because everyone is after the same goal and the judges critique each alpaca’s fleece thoroughly.

“The judge will pull three samples from different parts of the fleece,” Dr. Rhonda Deshner, board member for the Alpaca Owners Association, said. “The hip, mid-side and the shoulder, then compare all of those things.”

When they do that, they are looking for one specific component.

“Primarily, the most important thing is consistency,” Deshner said. “It is uniformity of micron, length, style, character and uniformity of brightness across the entire fleece.”

One thing the organizers are trying to do now is get more youth involvement in these events.

The show is free and open to the public all weekend long.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash caused a car to land on its side Friday morning in Wichita Falls.
One injured in crash at 9th and Holliday
.
Fincannon clarifies allegations, Wichita Co. DA responds
Felicia Charles and Jorge Delgado.
Crime of the Week: Two arrested for alleged forgery
The semi was allegedly hauling cars in the northbound lanes near Electra.
Semi catches fire on US 287

Latest News

Wichita Falls Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Stripes convenience store on...
WFPD investigating shooting death at Stripes on Southwest Parkway
The Kohan Retail Investment Group made the purchase.
New Sikes Senter Mall owners look to the future
Juba's "Dare to Love" exhibition will run from Feb. 12 to March 25, 2022 at 9th Street Studio.
Juba combines art and activism for upcoming WF art show
Felicia Charles and Jorge Delgado.
Crime of the Week: Two arrested for alleged forgery
In our News Channel 6 coverage of the upcoming primary election, we’re spotlighting the race...
Race to watch: Foard County Judge