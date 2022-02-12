TXOLAN Alpaca Show comes to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The TXOLAN Alpaca Association is hosting an alpaca show from Feb. 11-13 at the J.S Bridwell Agricultural Center.

Hundreds of alpacas will be getting judged on how good their fleeces are. Organizers said they were impressed with the increased amount of participants.

The lifestyle is described as fun but hardworking because everyone is after the same goal and the judges critique each alpaca’s fleece thoroughly.

“The judge will pull three samples from different parts of the fleece,” Dr. Rhonda Deshner, board member for the Alpaca Owners Association, said. “The hip, mid-side and the shoulder, then compare all of those things.”

When they do that, they are looking for one specific component.

“Primarily, the most important thing is consistency,” Deshner said. “It is uniformity of micron, length, style, character and uniformity of brightness across the entire fleece.”

One thing the organizers are trying to do now is get more youth involvement in these events.

The show is free and open to the public all weekend long.

