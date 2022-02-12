Email City Guide
WFPD investigating shooting death at Stripes on Southwest Parkway

Wichita Falls Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Stripes convenience store on...
Wichita Falls Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Stripes convenience store on Southwest Parkway.(KAUZ)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police are investigating a shooting death at a Stripes on Southwest Parkway.

WFPD said they responded to the Stripes at 4:56 a.m. Saturday to find the store clerk, a 41-year-old man who has not been identified at this time, had been killed.

Police said video showed a man wearing a gray hoodie shoot the clerk. The suspect was believed to take off walking north from the store after the shooting.

Detectives are still waiting for photographs and video from the store’s security system.

WFPD said they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community.

If you have any information on this crime, you can call the WFPD Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at 940-720-5000.

