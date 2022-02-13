Suspect arrested after 3 killed in shooting at Texas sports bar

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS/Gray News) - A man has been arrested for a shooting that left three people dead outside a sports bar in central Texas.

Joe Manuel Martinez, 22 is now behind bars after being served with three counts of murder, KGNS reports.

The incident happened on Sunday morning at around 2 a.m. The Laredo Police and Fire Department were called out to the 2300 block of Jacaman Road for a shooting.

According to KGNS, three people were shot outside of the TKO Sports Bar after a fight broke out between several men.

Paramedics arrived and found two men ages 21 and 25 dead at the scene.

A third victim was a 21-year-old man who was taken to the hospital in critical condition; he was eventually pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

The identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

If you have any information regarding the case, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

