5-year-old girl allegedly stabbed to death by mother in Ohio

A 5-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed to death by mother in Bedford Heights Saturday night.
A 5-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed to death by mother in Bedford Heights Saturday night.(Source: WOIO)
By Devin Higgins and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A 5-year-old girl is dead after she was allegedly stabbed by her mother Saturday night, authorities said.

Police responded to the Southgate Towers at about 6:30 p.m. after being notified a child had been stabbed at that location, WOIO reported.

They arrived to find E’nijah Noell Holland dead on the floor in the bedroom. She had sustained multiple stab wounds, police said.

Police then arrested E’nijah’s mother, Menokka Karr Nealy, 29, who was still at the apartment.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office responded to the scene and took custody of the body.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

