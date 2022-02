CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued for a missing Charlotte toddler has been canceled.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday afternoon that 3-year-old Marlaya Monet Patterson has been located, WBTV reported.

She had earlier been reported missing and possibly abducted.

