Petrolia, Seymour basketball game ends in brawl

By Michael Grace and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday night’s boy’s basketball game between Petrolia and Seymour ended in utter chaos, after a fight broke out between a Petrolia player and Seymour fans.

Clay County Constable Sidney Horton was on duty at the game and said a Seymour student was detained but later released to Seymour ISD staff. That individual faces pending assault causing bodily injury charges.

Constable Horton arrested 67-year-old John Kevin Anderson. Anderson was booked into the Clay County Jail and was charged with assault against a sports participant. That charge is a class B misdemeanor.

Constable Horton went on to add that the Petrolia player received injuries to his face.

On Saturday night, Seymour ISD Superintendent John Anderson, who is not the same man arrested, released a statement saying the two school districts are aware of the situation and will be investigating further. Anderson went on to say they will be “...confirming all the facts and taking appropriate disciplinary action should the facts merit such measures.”

Anderson also said the school districts could not comment further due to student privacy, but they will collaborate to prevent incidents like this.

