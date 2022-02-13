Tx Ramp Project donates new ramp to veteran

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Fellow servicemen, the Texas Ramp Project, and volunteers with Our Redeemer Lutheran Church reported to duty today by helping one veteran in Wichita Falls.

The Texas Ramp Project is a non-profit that helps build ramps for veterans and anyone that is disabled.

“I was ecstatic! I thought wow because climbing up and down steps one at a time and you couldn’t put pressure on it so you had to depend on this one,” said Ronald Hoffart, a veteran.

Hoffart who spent 42 years of his life serving his country in the Navy and Air Force now suffers from severe knee pain.

“They’re getting ready to work on this knee again. I had it done eight years ago and it was perfectly fine then last year I got an infection that went into my whole body and it attacked a knee again,” said Hoffart.

Steve Ulrick, area representative of The Texas Ramp Project along with a team of Sheppard Air Force Base’s Seabees showed up on Hoffart’s front door ready to build a new ramp in his yard.

“He said yeah well we got the Seabees coming out to put it together and I couldn’t believe it. Then he says oh they’ll be happy knowing they’re helping a Navy vet and that’s pretty neat,” said Hoffart.

“That is why I do it because it makes me feel good to help others get through life so they can enjoy their life instead of being cooped up in their house,” said Ulrick.

The Texas Ramp Project started in Dallas in 1986 and has been growing ever since then. They work with the Veteran Affairs and multiple organizations to find individuals that are disabled and qualify for ramps. Last year alone they built 26 ramps in the Texoma area Hoffart’s is the second for this year.

“A ramp would normally run anywhere from $700 to 1,000 dollars but this ramp because of its size, and increase in lumber prices because of COVID is costing $1,700,” said Ulrick. I come days beforehand to pre-cut everything and we build modules son come Saturday everything’s built and ready to go and we’re just basically assembling it.”

Even though it’s just a few simple pieces of wood it’s a symbol that proves no man is ever left behind.

“It gives them an idea, hey if they’re in the service for a long time and something happens to them at least they know somebody is out there helping them if they need it. I think that’s going to make them feel good too,” said Hoffart.

Ulrick said their next ramp build will be taking place on Mar. 5 and they are always needing donations to help even more people.

To find out how you can help make that difference visit their website.

