Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Ukraine Olympic team calls for peace, IOC wants no protests

In this frame from video, Vladyslav Heraskevych, of Ukraine, holds a sign that reads "No War in...
In this frame from video, Vladyslav Heraskevych, of Ukraine, holds a sign that reads "No War in Ukraine" after finishing a run at the men's skeleton competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.(NBC via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - Ukraine’s Olympic team has issued a statement calling for peace against the backdrop of a Russian military build-up on the border between the countries.

So far no other athletes have followed the lead of slider Vladyslav Heraskevych. He held up a sign with the Ukrainian flag and the message “No War in Ukraine” after finishing a run in the skeleton competition.

The Ukrainian team issued a statement Saturday night Beijing time expanding on his gesture.

“The Olympic Team of Ukraine that is competing at the XXIV Olympic Winter Games in Beijing expresses a unanimous call for peace together with the native country,” the Ukrainian Olympic Committee wrote on social media.

“Being thousands of kilometers away from the Motherland, mentally we are with our families and friends.” The statement doesn’t mention Russia or the military situation.

The International Olympic Committee bans most protest gestures at the Games. It isn’t taking action against Heraskevych because “‘No war’ is a message we can all relate to,” executive director of the Olympic Games Christophe Dubi said Sunday.

But IOC spokesman Mark Adams says that doesn’t mean the IOC wants other athletes to join in.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Stripes convenience store on...
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly Stripes shooting
First Alert Weather
Another storm system is on the way
Felicia Charles and Jorge Delgado.
Crime of the Week: Two arrested for alleged forgery
The Kohan Retail Investment Group made the purchase.
New Sikes Senter Mall owners look to the future
The TXOLAN Alpaca Association is hosting an alpaca show at the J.S Bridwell Agricultural Center.
TXOLAN Alpaca Show comes to Wichita Falls

Latest News

A Cincinnati Bengals fan walks to his seat before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against...
Hottest Super Bowl at kickoff in reach
Petrolia vs Seymour
Petrolia, Seymour basketball game ends in brawl
Several thousand people in Kyiv attended 'March of Unity for Ukraine' on Saturday.
US: Over 130,000 Russian troops now staged outside Ukraine
Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police...
Police arrest remaining protesters at US-Canada bridge
San Francisco 49ers' Jimmie Ward, left, is called for a penalty as he hits Los Angeles Rams'...
Ransomware gang says it has hacked 49ers football team