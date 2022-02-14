5 deaths, 48 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Five deaths and 48 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County on Monday, according to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.

One victim was in their 60s, three were in their 80s and one was in their 90s. Health officials report 50 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.

Last week, a total of nine deaths and 250 cases were reported by the health district.

