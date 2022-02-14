Email City Guide
City of WF holding neighborhood services info meeting Feb. 17

Revitalization meetings began in September of 2021.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls will host a special Neighborhood City Services Information Session on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Residents are invited to speak with City staff about current City programs that can benefit the community during the come-and-go event, which will take place at Floral Heights United Methodist church at 2214 10th St. from 4 to 7 p.m. The meeting is targeted toward residents of the Central Wichita Falls Revitalization area, which includes the areas south of Seymour Hwy., east of Kemp Blvd., north of Kell Freeway W. and west of Brook Ave (see map below).

The City said that community outreach showed residents wanted a special event to learn more about current city programs, and that several City departments would be present at the meeting to distribute information and answer questions.

The event is part of Neighborhood Revitalization Program, a long-term initiative born out of the City Council’s 2019 and 2021 Strategic Plan objectives aimed at revitalizing “depressed and declining” neighborhoods across Wichita Falls. The Planning Department created the program with the mission of improving quality of life and creating an environment where both people and businesses can flourish. Public input meetings began on Sept. 11 to begin identifying community needs, and City staff are expected to create multiyear programs and ordinances that will reshape the local area.

Anyone with questions regarding the Neighborhood Revitalization Program or future meetings can call the City of Wichita Falls Planning Division at (940) 761-7451 or email neighborhood-revitalization@wichitafallstx.gov with any inquiries. Residents can also receive email updates by signing up for the City’s Notify Me alert system.

Central WF is the first area to be examined in the new program.
Central WF is the first area to be examined in the new program.(City of Wichita Falls)

