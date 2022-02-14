Email City Guide
Police arrest man suspected of stabbing 11 in Albuquerque

Gilbert Gallegos with the Albuquerque Police Department discusses Sunday's stabbing spree. (Source: KOAT/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque arrested a man suspected of stabbing 11 people as he rode a bicycle around the city over the weekend, leaving two victims critically injured, authorities said.

He was identified as 42-year-old Tobias Gutierrez and booked into jail overnight on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, police in New Mexico’s largest city said in a statement Monday.

Police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos told TV station KRQE that the stabbings “appear to be random ... There doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason at this point.”

The first stabbing report came in Sunday around 11:15 a.m. Officers responded to a scene downtown and found a man suffering a laceration to his hand.

Then a few miles east, near the University of New Mexico, police received another call about a person who was stabbed in the arm by a man on a bike armed with a large knife.

A third stabbing occurred in front of an apartment building at about 1 p.m., and a man was also stabbed nearby in the neck in a fourth incident, police said.

Police said another call came about a suspect trying to stab customers at a convenience store. Officers arrived and found “multiple stabbing victims.” Additional calls came in about two more stabbings.

The victims were taken to several different hospitals, and while two suffered critical injuries, all of those hospitalized were in stable condition, police said. Some were treated for their injuries and released.

There was no immediate information on whether Gutierrez had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

