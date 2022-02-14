Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Rain chances return Wednesday

By Garrett James
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Valentine’s Day, we will have a high of 71 with sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 43 with clear skies.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 74 with partly cloudy skies. The wind will be strong out of the south at 15 to 25 mph with gusts reaching 40 mph.

Wednesday, a storm system looks to approach Texoma. This system will bring rain chances back to the forecast starting on Wednesday. We will have a 30% chance of showers and storms Wednesday going into Thursday.

There will be a strong cold front with this storm system. We will go from 78 on Wednesday to 45 for the high on Thursday. Temps will return to the 60s by this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
Another storm system is on the way
Wichita Falls Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Stripes convenience store on...
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly Stripes shooting
Felicia Charles and Jorge Delgado.
Crime of the Week: Two arrested for alleged forgery
Petrolia vs Seymour
Petrolia, Seymour basketball game ends in brawl
The Kohan Retail Investment Group made the purchase.
New Sikes Senter Mall owners look to the future

Latest News

weather
Rain chances return Wednesday evening
First Alert Weather
Another storm system is on the way
Quick Shot of Cool Air
Breezy and Turning Cooler