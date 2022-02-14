Rain chances return Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Valentine’s Day, we will have a high of 71 with sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 43 with clear skies.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 74 with partly cloudy skies. The wind will be strong out of the south at 15 to 25 mph with gusts reaching 40 mph.

Wednesday, a storm system looks to approach Texoma. This system will bring rain chances back to the forecast starting on Wednesday. We will have a 30% chance of showers and storms Wednesday going into Thursday.

There will be a strong cold front with this storm system. We will go from 78 on Wednesday to 45 for the high on Thursday. Temps will return to the 60s by this weekend.

