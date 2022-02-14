Email City Guide
Elevated fire risk, Texoma burn bans in effect

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With elevated fire conditions across Texas, Texoma residents are reminded that most local counties remain under a burn ban as of mid-February.

News Channel 6 meteorologist Garrett James predicts that on Tuesday the wind will be strong out of the south at 15 to 25 mph with gusts reaching 40 mph.

Here are the counties that are currently under a burn ban:

  • Archer County as of Dec. 13, 2021
  • Baylor County as of April 12, 2021
  • Childress County as of Jan 10, 2022
  • Clay County as of Dec. 15, 2021
  • Hardeman County as of Jan. 11, 2022
  • Jack County as of Dec. 20, 2021
  • Montague County as of Jan. 6, 2022
  • Throckmorton County as of April 12, 2021
  • Wichita County as of Dec. 15, 2021
  • Wilbarger County as of Jan. 18, 2022
  • Wise County as of April 26, 2021
  • Young County as of Dec. 24, 2021

Several of those burn bans were issued in December of 2021 when large grass fires started in Clay County and near Electra in Wichita County.

Foard, Haskell and Knox counties are not under burn bans at this time, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

