Elevated fire risk, Texoma burn bans in effect

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With elevated fire conditions across Texas, Texoma residents are reminded that most local counties remain under a burn ban as of mid-February.

News Channel 6 meteorologist Garrett James predicts that on Tuesday the wind will be strong out of the south at 15 to 25 mph with gusts reaching 40 mph.

Here are the counties that are currently under a burn ban:

Archer County as of Dec. 13, 2021

Baylor County as of April 12, 2021

Childress County as of Jan 10, 2022

Clay County as of Dec. 15, 2021

Hardeman County as of Jan. 11, 2022

Jack County as of Dec. 20, 2021

Montague County as of Jan. 6, 2022

Throckmorton County as of April 12, 2021

Wichita County as of Dec. 15, 2021

Wilbarger County as of Jan. 18, 2022

Wise County as of April 26, 2021

Young County as of Dec. 24, 2021

Several of those burn bans were issued in December of 2021 when large grass fires started in Clay County and near Electra in Wichita County.

Foard, Haskell and Knox counties are not under burn bans at this time, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

