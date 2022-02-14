Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Spring-Like Storm System to Impact the Area

By Ken Johnson
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong, very much spring-like storm system impacts the area with thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Some of these could be a bit on the strong side with some hail threats and heavy downpours. Temperatures will be warm on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s. We’ll be much colder with north winds behind the system on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
Another storm system is on the way
Wichita Falls Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Stripes convenience store on...
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly Stripes shooting
Petrolia vs Seymour
Petrolia, Seymour basketball game ends in brawl
Felicia Charles and Jorge Delgado.
Crime of the Week: Two arrested for alleged forgery
The Kohan Retail Investment Group made the purchase.
New Sikes Senter Mall owners look to the future

Latest News

Mid-Week Storm Chances
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecast on our First Alert 6 weather app.
Rain chances return Wednesday
weather
Rain chances return Wednesday evening
First Alert Weather
Another storm system is on the way