Spring-Like Storm System to Impact the Area

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong, very much spring-like storm system impacts the area with thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Some of these could be a bit on the strong side with some hail threats and heavy downpours. Temperatures will be warm on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s. We’ll be much colder with north winds behind the system on Thursday.

