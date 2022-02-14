Upcoming events: looking ahead from Feb. 14

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out what’s going on in town with News Channel 6′s Community Calendar!

We’ve compiled a host of fun events coming up, from job fairs to block parties! Make sure to click the links to see details on each event.

Monday, February 14 - Animal Services Valentine’s Day Adoption Fee

Happy Valentine’s Day!

City of Wichita Falls Animal Services is looking to help you find the real love of your life by lowering its adoption fees for cats and dogs to just $14 each. The reduced fee still covers vaccinations, de-worming, microchipping and flea and tick preventative, as well as feline leukemia testing for cats and heartworm testing for dogs six months and older. Adopters still must pre-pay for animals to be spayed and neutered at a vet of their choice. The adoption special will run through Feb. 16. Call Animal Services at (940) 761-8894 to set up an appointment today!

Tuesday, February 15 - Wake Up Wichita Falls

The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Wake Up Wichita Falls networking event! Join them at Crossvine (2405 Kell E. Blvd. Suite 200) from 8-9 a.m. for free food, coffee and door prizes.

Thursday, February 17 - City of WF Job Fair , Neighborhood Services Information Meeting

Grab your resume and join the City of Wichita Falls for a job fair! City officials will be at the public library (600 11th St.) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to hire for a variety of full and part-time positions. Full time jobs range from public works to animal services and streets to the police department. There are also exciting part time jobs during entertainment events at the MPEC. Open interviews may be conducted and a job can be offered on the spot. Call the Human Resources Department at (940) 761-7615 for more information.

The City of Wichita Falls will also be hosting a Neighborhood Services Information Meeting at the United Methodist Church (2214 10th St.). Community outreach as part of the revitalization program showed residents wanted more information on current city services, and several departments will be present to distribute information and answer questions from 4-7 p.m. To learn more about the event and the ongoing Revitalization Program, click here.

Monday, February 21 - “Give kids a smile day”

MSU’s Gaines Dental Hygiene Clinic is hosting “Give kids a smile day” at 8 a.m. where all services are free of charge for kids ages 5-12. Those services will be performed under the supervision of faculty and a dentist, and include teeth cleaning, dental x-ray films, fluoride applications, sealants and more. The event will continue through Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Tuesday, February 22 - “Give kids a smile day,” WFISD’s Career Education Center open house

MSU’s Gaines Dental Hygiene Clinic is hosting “Give kids a smile day” will continue, with sessions at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

WFISD’s Career Education Center is offering an on-site open house from 5-7:30 p.m. Interested parties can tour the facility and interface with current students, faculty and other community partners.

Thursday, February 24 - WF Chamber of Commerce Annual Celebration

The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce is holding its Annual Celebration at the Warehouse from 5-7 p.m.! Awards like small business of the year, young profession of the year, chamber champion and more will be announced during the event.

Saturday, February 26 - P.E.T.S. Shot Clinic

Does your pet still need its shots? P.E.T.S. is hosting a low-cost shot clinic at the Electra Fire Station (111 E. Cleveland) and will offer vaccinations for common pet ailments like rabies, feline HIV, Bordetella, and more. They are also offering microchipping and reduced-cost heartworm medicine.

Saturday, March 5 - Xpress half marathon

The Xpress half marathon will sprint (or walk!) from Memorial Stadium with its 5K, 12K and 13.1 races. Proceeds will go toward P.E.T.S. Underdog Express and Communities in Schools of the greater Wichita Falls area. To sign up, click here.

Wednesday, March 9 - Alzheimer’s Foundation of America virtual conference

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) will hold a free virtual conference starting at 10 a.m. to provide Texas residents with information about Alzheimer’s disease, brain health, caregiving, care planning, support services and more. The free educational conference is open to everyone! For more information or to register, click here.

Saturday, March 12 - St. Patrick’s Day block party

Downtown Wichita Falls Development is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day block party! Celebrations will kick off with a Downtown Dash 5k in front of the Wichita Falls Brewing Company at 11 a.m. Registration for the race is $25 and includes a downtown dash shirt; strollers and walkers are welcome. Then from 1-7 p.m., enjoy a block party with live music, a free kids area, and a beer tent! Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs (DWFD affectionally calls it a “lawn chair affair”) and get to-go orders from downtown restaurants. Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the gate, and kids 12 and under are free. Anyone can come and go from the event after getting a wristband. To buy tickets or register for the race, click here.

Thursday, March 17 - Hiring our Heroes

The Chamber of Commerce has partnered with GROW to host Hiring our Heroes’, a military spouse hiring event. Head to the Forum at 10 a.m. for the event. Registration is limited to the first 150 job seekers, so make sure to reserve your spot now.

Friday, April 1 - Child Abuse Prevention & Awareness month

Patsy’s House at 1411 10th St. will kick off Child Abuse Prevention & Awareness month with their Save Jane event. Volunteers from Wichita Falls and surrounding communities will read the names and ages of children who were reported as abused in Wichita and surrounding counties in 2021. Because these children are minors and their identities must be protected, “Jane Doe” and “John Doe” will be used in place of their names. Community leaders have signed up for shifts, and volunteers are welcome!

