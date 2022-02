Where to vote early for the March 2022 primaries

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Early voting for the March 2022 primaries started Monday and will run through Feb. 25.

Here are the polling locations for Texoma counties:

ARCHER COUNTY

LOCATION ADDRESS DATE TIME Archer County Courthouse Annex, meeting room 112 E. Walnut Street, Archer City Feb. 14-25 Monday-Friday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Holliday City Hall 110 W. Olive Street, Holliday Feb. 14-25 Monday-Friday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lakeside City Community Center 4344 St. Hwy 79 South, Wichita Falls Feb. 14-25 Monday-Friday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

JACK COUNTY

LOCATION ADDRESS DATE TIME Jack County Courthouse Assembly Room 104 100 N Main, Jacksboro Feb. 14-18

Feb. 22-25 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MONTAGUE COUNTY

LOCATION ADDRESS DATE TIME Montague County Annex Community Room 11339 State Hwy 59N, Montague Feb. 14-25 Monday-Friday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nocona Community Center 807 W. HWY 82, Nocona Feb. 14-25 Monday-Friday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saint Jo Civic Center 101 E Boggess St., Saint Jo Feb. 14-25 Monday-Friday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bowie Bible Baptist 1400 HWY 59N, Bowie Feb. 14-25 Monday-Friday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

THROCKMORTON COUNTY

LOCATION ADDRESS DATE TIME Throckmorton County Elections Office 117 West Chestnut, Throckmorton Feb. 14-25 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WICHITA COUNTY

LOCATION ADDRESS DATE TIME Wichita County Courthouse 900 7th Street, room 139, Wichita Falls Feb. 14-18

Feb. 19

Feb. 20

Feb. 21

Feb. 22-25 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Noon to 5 p.m.

Closed

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Commissioner 2 Building 102 W College, Burkburnett Feb. 14-18

Feb. 19

Feb. 20

Feb. 21

Feb. 22-25 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Noon to 5 p.m.

Closed

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wichita County Tax Office Substation 400 N Wall Street, Iowa Park Feb. 14-18

Feb. 19

Feb. 20

Feb. 21

Feb. 22-25 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Noon to 5 p.m.

Closed

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Home Depot 3705 Kell Blvd, Wichita Falls Feb. 14-18

Feb. 19

Feb. 20

Feb. 21

Feb. 22-25 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Noon to 5 p.m.

Closed

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sikes Senter Mall 3111 Midwestern Parkway, Wichita Falls Feb. 14-18

Feb. 19

Feb. 20

Feb. 21

Feb. 22-25 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Noon to 5 p.m.

Closed

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Commissioner 4 Building 2023 SH 25 N, Electra Feb. 14-18

Feb. 19-21

Feb. 22-25 8 a.m. to noon

Closed

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

WILBARGER COUNTY

LOCATION ADDRESS DATE TIME Wilbarger County Auditorium 2100 Yamparika Street, Vernon, TX Feb. 14-18

Feb. 22-25 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Some counties don’t have polling locations available yet, including Baylor, Clay, Hardeman and Young counties. Those counties will be added as the information becomes available.

