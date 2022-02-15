Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

15-year-old is tallest teenager in the world

A teenager in Florida sets a world height record. (WFTS)
By WFTS staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFTS) - Lots of teenagers like to “reach for the stars.” There’s a basketball star in Florida who has a slight height advantage.

IMG Academy basketball player Olivier Rioux always seems to be the center of attention, and now he’s made it into the Guinness Book of World Records.

“Everywhere we go, you know, it’s not something he can hide from. You can’t put on a hat and not be 7-5 anymore,” said his coach, Jeremy Schiller.

Ollie is 7 feet, 5 inches tall, and at 15 years old, he stands as the tallest teenager in the world, according to Guinness World Records.

Height runs in the Canadian big man’s family.

“My mom is 6-2 and my dad is 6-8,” Ollie said.

He wears a size 20 shoe.

“When I was 10, 11, 12, I started growing and it was getting fast,” he said. “Every week, I was like getting height. I was taller than every kid in my school.”

Ollie is not just big on the court, he’s talented. He’s a phenomenal passer, can shoot the three and finish at the rim. Schiller’s goal is to maximize his potential.

“The biggest thing when you meet him, you’re concerned: is he skilled, can he move, what’s his motor like? Does he like basketball?” said the first-year coach. “Those are the things you’re concerned about when you meet a 7-5 kid and start to work with him. The first thing is he loves basketball. That’s huge. Some kids are tall, and people make them do it.”

Copyright 2022 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
Another storm system is on the way
Members of the community are mourning the loss of a Wichita Falls native, after he was shot and...
Friends mourn the loss of Floyd Kirt
Wichita Falls Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Stripes convenience store on...
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly Stripes shooting
Petrolia vs Seymour
Petrolia, Seymour basketball game ends in brawl
Joe Manuel Martinez, 22, has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder in the fatal...
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in shooting at Texas sports bar

Latest News

Rider vs Grapevine girls basketball highlights
Rider vs Grapevine girls basketball highlights
Burkburnett vs Lampasas girls basketball highlights
Burkburnett vs Lampasas girls basketball highlights
For more than two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other...
Canadian official: Police must act now to stop truck protest; Ottawa chief resigns
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill,...
Pressure mounts on Congress to curb lawmaker stock trading
Novak Djokovic said he would rather skip the French Open and Wimbledon instead of getting...
Unvaccinated Djokovic could skip French Open, Wimbledon