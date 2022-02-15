Email City Guide
25 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Tuesday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 25 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County on Tuesday, according to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.

DATEDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, Feb. 14, 2022560s, 80s (3), 90s4850
Tuesday, Feb. 15, 20220-2549

Health officials report 49 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.

Last week, a total of nine deaths and 250 cases were reported by the health district.

