25 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Tuesday
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 25 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County on Tuesday, according to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.
|DATE
|DEATHS
|AGES
|NEW CASES
|HOSPITALIZED
|Monday, Feb. 14, 2022
|5
|60s, 80s (3), 90s
|48
|50
|Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022
|0
|-
|25
|49
Health officials report 49 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.
Last week, a total of nine deaths and 250 cases were reported by the health district.
