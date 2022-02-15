Black History Month feature: Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One of the oldest Black churches in Wichita Falls has survived the test of time.

The church, run by head Pastor Reverend Robert Castle, is not just a place of worship. A Wichita Falls reverend said other Black churches in Wichita Falls are grateful for Mt. Pleasant.

“If we didn’t have Black churches, we won’t exist, I wouldn’t exist,” Reverend Angus Thompson, of New Jerusalem Baptist Church, said.

Reverend Castle said the church was rebuilt three times.

“Our church was bombed on three different occasions and they had to rebuild. Each time, they would fight back and come back and come back again even stronger,” Rev. Castle said.

Rev. Thompson said Mt. Pleasant taught him valuable lessons.

“For the present pastor, his grandfather was an inspiration to me and I learned from his grandfather about how to go out and come in before people,” Thompson said.

Historically, the Black church was a place of information and resource.

“The Black church was a place where economic development and community development were talked about. The Black church was a church where people learned to read. You remember from what you read that it was illegal to teach slaves how to read,” Thompson added.

Rev. Castle said his sermons give people hope.

“My message is geared towards encouragement and inspiring. I try to inspire the youth, when I speak to youth and I try to encourage the other members who maybe about to give up,” said Rev. Castle.

