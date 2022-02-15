Fire breaks out in Iowa Park

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A fire has broken out west of Wichita Falls.

Our news crew said they were seeing smoke from their location on Bridwell Rd. in Iowa Park. The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department are currently on-scene attempting to contain the blaze.

News Channel 6 meteorologist Garrett James reported Monday night that elevated fire conditions would be present throughout the next few days due to a strong front moving through the area, bringing high winds. This warning was reinforced by the Texas A&M Forest Service reporting that it expected an active wildfire period through Wednesday for Wichita Falls and other northwest portions of Texas.

Iowa Park's Volunteer Fire Department and the Wichita County Sheriff's Office are among agencies present at the scene. (KAUZ)

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we find out more.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.