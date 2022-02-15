Email City Guide
City of WF to host job fair Thursday

Grab your resumes!
Grab your resumes!
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dust off your resumes! The City of Wichita Falls Human Resources Department will be hosting a job fair on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Full time and part time positions are available. Check out all the openings at the job fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second floor of the Wichita Falls Public Library.

Available jobs involve public works, animal services, streets and the police department, as well as the MPEC for part time jobs during entertainment events.

Open interviews may be conducted and a job can be offered on the spot. For more information, call the Human Resources department at (940) 761-7615.

