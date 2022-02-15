Email City Guide
Elevated fire conditions will be present Tuesday

By Garrett James
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 74 with partly cloudy skies. The wind will be strong out of the south at 15 to 25 mph with gusts reaching 40 mph.

Wednesday, a storm system looks to approach Texoma. This system will bring rain chances back to the forecast starting on Wednesday.

We will have a 60% chance of showers and storms Wednesday evening going into Thursday. There will be a strong cold front with this storm system.

We will go from 76 on Wednesday to 42 for the high on Thursday. Temps will return to the 60s and 70s by this weekend.

Rain chances return Wednesday