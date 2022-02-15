Email City Guide
Friends mourn the loss of Floyd Kirt

Floyd Kirt was murdered while at work Saturday morning.
By Tanner Deleon
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Members of the community are mourning the loss of a Wichita Falls native after he was shot and killed Saturday morning while working at a Stripes gas station.

After speaking with friends of his, they described him as a great person who always avoided conflict. He was someone who wanted to pave a path for children to show them there is a better life out there. The people he impacted along the way know that life won’t be the same without him.

“I just miss hearing him, ‘Uncle Buck, give me a hot dog or a hamburger,’ it was just that voice you know,” Buck Smith “Uncle Buck,” friend of Kirt, said.

Friends and colleagues are paying their respects at the door of the Stripes gas station on Southwest Parkway and Taft, where Kirt was shot. He was saving up money so he could pursue his goal for his t-shirt company.

“We wanted to let people know there is more than selling drugs out there,” Gary Cook Jr., friend of Floyd, said. “We became the t-boys and we pushed the t-shirts. We tried to give kids a different vision.”

“He loved his t-shirt job, he loved those t-shirts,” Smith said.

“He actually came up with the format of these right here,” Cook Jr. said. “Street savvy kitchen, home of the western burger.”

His friends said he was destined for something greater in life and he will be missed.

“We going to miss him, we going to miss him around here,” Cook Jr. said.

Cook said he will work to make Kirt’s dream come to life by continuing what they started with their t-shirt business - keeping his legacy alive.

