Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

‘Miracle story’: Woman, 64, found clinging to tree on steep slope hours after disappearance

The missing and endangered woman named Gayle Stewart was found Monday, February 14 at around 9:00 p.m. near the Pinebluff Trail in Reno.
By Matt Vaughan and Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (Gray News) - Firefighters in Nevada said a woman was rescued hours after going missing when a member of a search party found her clinging to a tree.

KOLO reports Gayle Stewart, 64, was found stranded on a steep slope near Caughlin Ranch Monday night. She had been missing since 10 a.m.

Stewart’s family organized a search party for her, and a friend of her son found her 300 to 400 feet off a road clinging to a tree in a steep area.

“Actually kind of a miracle story,” Battalion Chief Seth Williams said. “The son called up some friends to start searching for her, and one of the boys just decided to head off this cliff thinking maybe she fell down there and found her clinging to a tree. He said the last thing she said was ‘help’ and then didn’t talk anymore.”

A rescue team of about 28 people arrived and used a rope system to pull Stewart to safety.

“That’s what I told the young man that found her, I said, “That’s truly a lifesaver.” With the rain and the snow coming tonight, she’s already been exposed for the better part of 12 hours. It could have been a very different outcome had he not found her when he did,” Williams said.

Stewart was taken to a warm ambulance and later taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
Another storm system is on the way
Members of the community are mourning the loss of a Wichita Falls native, after he was shot and...
Friends mourn the loss of Floyd Kirt
Wichita Falls Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Stripes convenience store on...
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly Stripes shooting
Petrolia vs Seymour
Petrolia, Seymour basketball game ends in brawl
Joe Manuel Martinez, 22, has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder in the fatal...
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in shooting at Texas sports bar

Latest News

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
`I felt guilty’: Neighbors recall Arbery’s killing in court
Mayor Stephen Santellana said he believes this will be a good change.
WF City Council approves Affordable Housing Tax Credit Program
The DeLorean Motor Company announces the return of the iconic 1980s car in an electric version.
The DeLorean is back and all electric
WF City Council approves downtown scooters ordinance
WF City Council approves downtown scooters ordinance
FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope...
Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on ‘Rust’ set