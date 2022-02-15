Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Tesla vehicles recalled over fart noise

More than 500,000 vehicles need to have adjustments made to the Boombox feature.
More than 500,000 vehicles need to have adjustments made to the Boombox feature.(Source: Tesla/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla is facing another recall, one that owner Elon Musk is blaming on the “fun police.”

More than 500,000 vehicles need to have adjustments made to the Boombox feature.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is apparently not amused that it allows drivers to play sounds like a bleating goat or a fart noise on an external speaker.

Federal officials said it’s a safety issue for pedestrians who might not interpret those sounds as a proper warning.

The affected vehicles are the 2020 through 2022 Model S, Model X and Model Y, but it also applies to some earlier Model 3s.

Tesla will release a firmware update to disable the feature.

Last week, Tesla recalled 817,000 vehicles because of another sound issue, a chime that did not always sound when a seat belt was unbuckled.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
Another storm system is on the way
Members of the community are mourning the loss of a Wichita Falls native, after he was shot and...
Friends mourn the loss of Floyd Kirt
Wichita Falls Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Stripes convenience store on...
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly Stripes shooting
Petrolia vs Seymour
Petrolia, Seymour basketball game ends in brawl
Joe Manuel Martinez, 22, has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder in the fatal...
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in shooting at Texas sports bar

Latest News

Rider vs Grapevine girls basketball highlights
Rider vs Grapevine girls basketball highlights
Burkburnett vs Lampasas girls basketball highlights
Burkburnett vs Lampasas girls basketball highlights
For more than two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other...
Canadian official: Police must act now to stop truck protest; Ottawa chief resigns
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill,...
Pressure mounts on Congress to curb lawmaker stock trading
Novak Djokovic said he would rather skip the French Open and Wimbledon instead of getting...
Unvaccinated Djokovic could skip French Open, Wimbledon