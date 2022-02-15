Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Voters hit the polls for early voting

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday was the first day of early voting for the March 2022 primaries.

Wichita Falls residents are seeing new voting machines at the polls and some are even seeing new government officials on the ballot. Dustin Mimz, an early voter, said it was a little scary to work with but he was able to get through.

READ: Wichita County gets new voting machines

“I didn’t know that there were going to be new machines, it was a little scary at first. It was touch screen so we were able to kinda walk you right through it. It was pretty easy to use. There’s a paper ballot that actually goes right in, that was different, then you can just put it in the machine and it works out pretty easily,” Mimz said.

Mimz said when it comes to early voting, he does his research well ahead of time.

Early voting will run through Feb. 25. A list of polling locations can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
Another storm system is on the way
Wichita Falls Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Stripes convenience store on...
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly Stripes shooting
Petrolia vs Seymour
Petrolia, Seymour basketball game ends in brawl
Felicia Charles and Jorge Delgado.
Crime of the Week: Two arrested for alleged forgery
Members of the community are mourning the loss of a Wichita Falls native, after he was shot and...
Friends mourn the loss of Floyd Kirt

Latest News

Rider vs Grapevine girls basketball highlights
Rider vs Grapevine girls basketball highlights
Burkburnett vs Lampasas girls basketball highlights
Burkburnett vs Lampasas girls basketball highlights
The church was rebuilt three times.
Black History Month feature: Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
Members of the community are mourning the loss of a Wichita Falls native, after he was shot and...
Friends mourn the loss of Floyd Kirt