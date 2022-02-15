Voters hit the polls for early voting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday was the first day of early voting for the March 2022 primaries.

Wichita Falls residents are seeing new voting machines at the polls and some are even seeing new government officials on the ballot. Dustin Mimz, an early voter, said it was a little scary to work with but he was able to get through.

“I didn’t know that there were going to be new machines, it was a little scary at first. It was touch screen so we were able to kinda walk you right through it. It was pretty easy to use. There’s a paper ballot that actually goes right in, that was different, then you can just put it in the machine and it works out pretty easily,” Mimz said.

Mimz said when it comes to early voting, he does his research well ahead of time.

Early voting will run through Feb. 25. A list of polling locations can be found here.

