Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Woman gives birth on sidewalk and leaves newborn in the cold

A mother and her newborn child had to be rushed to the hospital after the woman gave birth on a cold sidewalk in Nebraska. (Source: KETV)
By Abbie Petersen
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) – A mother and her newborn child had to be rushed to the hospital after the woman gave birth on a cold sidewalk in Nebraska.

A good Samaritan said she was there to step in and help the child when the injured mother walked away.

Latrell Crane said she saw everything. She said a group of people realized what was happening, so they gathered blankets and wrapped the mom up.

“She was cold. She was in pain. She was crying,” Crane explained.

Crane said she ran to a business nearby to call for police.

She said the baby was lying in the fetal position on the sidewalk, not breathing, with the umbilical cord still attached.

According to Crane, the mom wrapped a blanket around her waist and left while Crane took care of the baby boy.

Crane described the baby as a cute boy with a full head of black hair.

The police report says the mother was found behind a house up the street. She and the baby were taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to the report.

The baby was exposed to 15-degree temperatures for at least five minutes.

“I have two kids of my own, two boys. And she just left him on the sidewalk. It’s not cool. It’s not cool at all, man. I was the one that saved him,” Crane said, calling the experience traumatizing.

Police say they are still investigating what happened.

Copyright 2022 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
Another storm system is on the way
Members of the community are mourning the loss of a Wichita Falls native, after he was shot and...
Friends mourn the loss of Floyd Kirt
Wichita Falls Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Stripes convenience store on...
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly Stripes shooting
Petrolia vs Seymour
Petrolia, Seymour basketball game ends in brawl
Joe Manuel Martinez, 22, has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder in the fatal...
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in shooting at Texas sports bar

Latest News

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
`I felt guilty’: Neighbors recall Arbery’s killing in court
Mayor Stephen Santellana said he believes this will be a good change.
WF City Council approves Affordable Housing Tax Credit Program
The DeLorean Motor Company announces the return of the iconic 1980s car in an electric version.
The DeLorean is back and all electric
WF City Council approves downtown scooters ordinance
WF City Council approves downtown scooters ordinance
FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope...
Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on ‘Rust’ set